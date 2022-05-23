SA health scientists monitoring monkeypox outbreak, have test kits

There are no monkeypox cases in SA, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) says, but the institute is equipped to test travellers if needed.

Fifteen countries have collectively reported more than 140 cases of monkeypox. Of the cases with available information, men accounted for more than 70%, mostly aged between 20 and 55, and most detected through sexual health services.

“Most cases are mild and present with lesions on the genitalia or peri-genital areas. Additional symptoms include rash, fever, painful lymph nodes and oral ulcers.

“Possible transmission between sexual partners may occur due to contact during sex with infectious skin and mucosal (including oral) lesions, as sexual transmission of monkeypox has not yet been proven.”

Genital lesions have previously been uncommon and reflect a unique aspect of this outbreak, said the NICD.