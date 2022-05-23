Not even the dead can rest in peace
Bethelsdorp cemetery latest target of vandals as Bay fights losing battle due to lack of security
Not even graveyards are safe from vandals and vagrants, with the Bethelsdorp cemetery the latest to fall prey to a wave of vandalism that has gripped Nelson Mandela Bay.
Dozens of headstones were tipped over, a fence was broken and some of the concrete around the graves was desecrated at the weekend, leading to the arrest of a man caught inside the graveyard...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.