Not even the dead can rest in peace

Bethelsdorp cemetery latest target of vandals as Bay fights losing battle due to lack of security

By Siyamtanda Capa -

Not even graveyards are safe from vandals and vagrants, with the Bethelsdorp cemetery the latest to fall prey to a wave of vandalism that has gripped Nelson Mandela Bay.



Dozens of headstones were tipped over, a fence was broken and some of the concrete around the graves was desecrated at the weekend, leading to the arrest of a man caught inside the graveyard...