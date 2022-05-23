Nelson Mandela Bay Metro finalising list of emergency water collection points
Remember the 2018 images of Cape Town residents queuing in long snaking lines for their share of water?
Well, a similarly bleak picture is being painted in Nelson Mandela Bay as authorities action contingency plans to stave off day zero for parts of the metro...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.