Meghan Cremer murder accused abandons bail bid

Shiraaz Jaftha, one of three men accused of kidnapping and murdering Meghan Cremer in August, has joined his co-accused in forfeiting his bail application.

The 34-year-old, who briefly appeared at Athlone magistrate's court on Wednesday, is also implicated in a separate murder case, prosecutor Envar Hartnick revealed in August.

Charlie Daniel, 39, and Jeremy Sias, 27, are also in custody.

The three men are accused of kidnapping and murdering horse rider Meghan Cremer after the 29-year-old left her home at the Vaderlandche Rietvlei farm on August 3.

Her body was found in a sand mine with a rope around her neck days after the three men were arrested and found in possession of her car.