KZN serial rapist sentenced to 30 years behind bars

For almost three years a KwaZulu-Natal man broke into homes in Maluti and Matatiele and raped women before robbing them.

Shadrack Sandile Mzikathole, 40, was sentenced to an effective 30 years behind bars after he pleaded guilty to rape, housebreaking and robbery. His reign of terror started in March 2012 and ended in January 2015.

His victims told the Pietermaritzburg high court they were left afraid and untrusting of men.

One woman said her husband abandoned her after the rape as he could not accept what had happened to her.

Another said she was anti-social and avoided everyone as the repercussions of the incident had affected her academic performance.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara said Mzikathole did not know the women. He broke into their homes, raped them and robbed them of possessions.

“All the women were adults. He stole money, clothing and cellphones from them.

“He was arrested after police followed up on leads from informers,” she said.

In sentencing Mzikathole, the court deviated from the minimum sentence as he had chosen to plead guilty. He was collectively sentenced to 70 years imprisonment.

“Since some sentences were ordered to run concurrently, he will serve an effective 30 years’ imprisonment. The court further ordered he will only be eligible for parole after he serves 20 years of his sentence,” said Ramkisson-Kara.

