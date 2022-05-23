Gqeberha pastor guilty of raping man

Court rejects cleric’s version that victim tried to extort money from him

By Devon Koen

The God of Love Ministry in Motherwell was left without a pastor at the weekend when apostle Luthando Matodlana was taken into custody after being convicted on a charge of rape on Friday.



The former Mpuma Kapa TV resident pastor did not oppose being taken into custody after magistrate Aubrey Mashigo found him guilty in the Motherwell Regional Court of raping a 22-year-old man in 2013...