‘Delusions of grandeur’ or strongest candidate? — Here’s what Mzansi thinks of Zweli Mkhize’s presidency bid
Social media users have reacted to Zweli Mkhize’s presidential bid, with many predicting it will end in tears.
The embattled former health minister used his son’s wedding over the weekend as a mini rally to signal his intention to challenge President Cyril Ramaphosa at the ANC’s national conference in December this year.
While those around him endorsed him as a candidate, Mkhize was coy to outright state his presidential ambitions, and said he would “do what society asks us to do”.
He said those bringing allegations of corruption against him are part of a “smear campaign” to tarnish his image ahead of the December ANC gathering.
“I am being asked about things that happened in 2005 and people who got tenders. I’ve never worked with tenders. I am being asked about clamps for circumcisions. I don’t even know that. There were people who were killed in Richmond and suspects were convicted but I’m being asked about that.
“There was a woman killed in Johannesburg and the suspects who were arrested were apparently told they must say I sent them. But I want to assure you we will do what society asks us to do. We will not be intimidated,” said Mkhize.
Many social media users, including former tourism minister and ANC stalwart Derek Hanekom, weighed in on the “smear campaign” claims and his presidential bid.
“Is there a ‘campaign to smear him’ or has he smeared himself?” Hanekom asked.
“The December conference has to be a renewal conference, the beginning of a fresh chapter. We cannot emerge from that conference with leaders who are facing criminal charges,” he said.
Here is a snapshot of some reactions to Mkhize’s remarks:
Zweli Mkhize: I was corrupt as health MEC in KZN for a decade but don’t remember that because I want to run for Presidency and anything that reminds me for my corrupt thieving past is a co-ordinated attack against my presidential ambitions. Delusions of grandeur.— Dumi Gwebu Edits (@dumigwebu) May 22, 2022
“Zweli Mkhize eyes ANC Presidency”……… 🙌🙌🙌🙌……. South Africa, I officially welcome you to the politics of low moral values as far as politics are concerned 🙌🙌🙌— enum{Curiosity, Endurance} (@kanonor) May 23, 2022
Zweli Mkhize is raised his hand to enter the ANC presidential race...What a joke! 😂🤣(Clearly shows the dryness of ANC's pool)— N.K MKANSI (@KeshnerNtiyiso) May 23, 2022
Is the ANC really short of ethical leaders that it will give us Dr Zweli Mkhize or it is pure Tribalism 🤔 😀— sibusiso banda (@sibusisobanda3) May 23, 2022
The alternative candidates for the ANC race are so weak and unpopular. Abo Zweli Mkhize, Lindiwe Sisulu and DD Mabuza. If things continue like that, it’s obvious that we are heading for disaster once again. Cyril will emerge in December and ultimately in 2024. We are in kaak! pic.twitter.com/0XojZdAxfW— 🦍SiyaB⭕️nga Mdluli® 🇿🇦 (@ThingzzLaOnly) May 22, 2022
Zweli Mkhize is a catastrophe this country must avoid at all costs to prevent another tribalist style of governance in modern democracy! Why are 70 yr olds still wanting to lead the youth???? Why🙅🏾♂️??— SIBZ (@SIBZ_WORLD) May 22, 2022
I so wish, even the Zulu regiments headman who took to the podium to endorse Dr Zweli Mkhize for ANC President,during the ceremony of his son taking a wife,could find it in his conscience that his preferred choice is highly compromised and that he will be rejected by larger SA.— Jabu Gumbi Mtshali (@GumbiMtshali) May 22, 2022
Zweli Mkhize should stop ethnicity mobilization for political advances. By being endorsed by traditional leaders to be president, means that Zulus should control other ethnic groups. ANC doesn't belong to any ethnic group.— 🇿🇦🇿🇦 💦Dis'manism💦 🇿🇦🇿🇦 (@1dis_man) May 22, 2022
Hiding behind ethnicity won't change corruption charges
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.