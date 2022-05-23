×

‘Delusions of grandeur’ or strongest candidate? — Here’s what Mzansi thinks of Zweli Mkhize’s presidency bid

Unathi Nkanjeni
Reporter
23 May 2022
Former health minister Zweli Mkhize said he would “do what society asks us to do”. File photo
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

Social media users have reacted to Zweli Mkhize’s presidential bid, with many predicting it will end in tears.

The embattled former health minister used his son’s wedding over the weekend as a mini rally to signal his intention to challenge President Cyril Ramaphosa at the ANC’s national conference in December this year.

While those around him endorsed him as a candidate, Mkhize was coy to outright state his presidential ambitions, and said he would “do what society asks us to do”.

He said those bringing allegations of corruption against him are part of a “smear campaign” to tarnish his image ahead of the December ANC gathering.

“I am being asked about things that happened in 2005 and people who got tenders. I’ve never worked with tenders. I am being asked about clamps for circumcisions. I don’t even know that. There were people who were killed in Richmond and suspects were convicted but I’m being asked about that. 

“There was a woman killed in Johannesburg and the suspects who were arrested were apparently told they must say I sent them. But I want to assure you we will do what society asks us to do. We will not be intimidated,” said Mkhize.

Many social media users, including former tourism minister and ANC stalwart Derek Hanekom, weighed in on the “smear campaign” claims and his presidential bid.

“Is there a ‘campaign to smear him’ or has he smeared himself?” Hanekom asked. 

“The December conference has to be a renewal conference, the beginning of a fresh chapter. We cannot emerge from that conference with leaders who are facing criminal charges,” he said

Here is a snapshot of some reactions to Mkhize’s remarks:

