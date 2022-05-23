‘Delusions of grandeur’ or strongest candidate? — Here’s what Mzansi thinks of Zweli Mkhize’s presidency bid

Social media users have reacted to Zweli Mkhize’s presidential bid, with many predicting it will end in tears.

The embattled former health minister used his son’s wedding over the weekend as a mini rally to signal his intention to challenge President Cyril Ramaphosa at the ANC’s national conference in December this year.

While those around him endorsed him as a candidate, Mkhize was coy to outright state his presidential ambitions, and said he would “do what society asks us to do”.

He said those bringing allegations of corruption against him are part of a “smear campaign” to tarnish his image ahead of the December ANC gathering.