Rainfall makes slight difference in dam levels

The recent rainfall across Nelson Mandela Bay and surrounds managed to make a slight difference in the region's dire water situation.

According to records from the SA Weather Service (SAWS) at least 37mm of water had fallen in the Kouga catchment area.

The Gamtoos Irrigation Board reported that the downpour resulted in a 0.09% rise in the Kouga Dam level.

The increase “should extend day zero by a week or so” according to local weather expert's Garth Sampson's Weather Guru Facebook page.

“This gives us a bit of a breather. So if we all work together we can keep extending the date until more rain comes and the new augmentation systems come on line,” the post read.

“No noteworthy rain [is expected] for [the] next 5 days.”

SAWS also reported that over three-day period from Thursday, 41,6mm of rain fell at the Chief David Stuurman international airport while the highest rainfall figures in the Bay were recorded in the Newton Park 3rd Avenue Dip which received 43.2mm.

Looking at other parts of the province, Cape St. Francis recorded the most rainfall over the period with 77.2mm.

According to the latest available dam level readings, the overall capacity of the Bay's supply dams was at 12.34% on Friday.

