Outdated tobacco law threatens progress in reducing smoking, warns activist

An antismoking campaigner says any progress SA has made in reducing tobacco consumption will be reversed if legislation is not updated swiftly and the rise in vaping among young people continues.

Sharon Nyatsanza, deputy director of the National Council Against Smoking, said non-smokers, mostly young people, are becoming addicted to nicotine by using vapes, which are not covered by tobacco laws.

“Smoking rates are stagnant. This is partly attributable to aggressive marketing by tobacco companies and because tobacco control policies have become outdated,” Nyatsanza said.