Durban metro cops deny allegations of brutality during school brawl

Durban metro police have denied allegations of brutality after an incident at a city school on Thursday.

This follows the videos that have been shared widely on social media showing a pupil at Effingham Secondary School being dragged and manhandled by security personnel. The videos also show a guard pointing a rifle at a pupil in school uniform.

Parboo Sewpersad, eThekwini metro police spokesperson, confirmed on Friday that officers joined SA Police Service members and private security guards who responded to calls that pupils were fighting.

“One security member tried to forcibly arrest one of the learners and one of the metro police members intervened to separate the two,” said Sewpersad.

He confirmed that the man seen in the video pointing a rifle at a girl in a school uniform was not from the metro police.

“The rifle in the video is an AR with a red sight. Metro police do not issue such rifles. The reflective jacket worn by the person is also not that of metro police.”