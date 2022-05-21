NPA, SA Revenue Service enhance collaboration on criminal cases

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and the SA Revenue Service (Sars) on Friday committed to enhancing their collaboration on criminal cases.

This commitment was made when national director of public prosecutions Shamila Batohi and the leadership team of the NPA met Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter and his executive team at the NPA head office on Friday.

“The NPA and Sars have a well-established collaborative relationship, and the purpose of the meeting was to ensure that we align at strategic and operational level to deliver impactful progress on tax-related criminal matters that impact on our economy,” NPA spokesperson Mthunzi Mhaga said.