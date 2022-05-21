More than 6,000 new Covid-19 cases and 18 deaths recorded in SA
The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) on Friday reported 6,375 new Covid-19 cases had been identified in SA.
This brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic to 3,921 ,633.
The NICD said this increase represents a 19.5% positivity rate.
The national health department also reported another 18 deaths, six of which occurred in the past 24 to 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 100,916 to date.
The NICD said the majority of new cases are from Gauteng (34%) followed by the Western Cape (23%), KwaZulu-Natal (14%), the Eastern Cape (10%), Free State (7%), Northern Cape and North West (4% each), Mpumalanga (3%) and Limpopo (1%).
There were 134 new hospital admissions in the past 24 hours, bringing to 3,319 the number of people now admitted in hospitals with Covid-19.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.