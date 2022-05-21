Man arrested for botched April 2021 heist in Kabokweni

A man who was arrested for unlawful possession of ammunition on Wednesday has been linked to a botched robbery in Kabokweni, Mpumalanga, last year.

Police said the driver of a cash van was killed in the failed heist.

Solly Ralph Sibiya, 34, was arrested by the Hawks based in Mbombela.

Spokesperson Capt Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi said during the interview he was linked to the Kabokweni attempted robbery case in April last year.

The Hawks said on April 16 last year, G4S security guards stopped at Khumbula garage in Kabokweni to collect money. A crew member went into the shop to collect the cash.

“The other crew member waited outside when suddenly he heard gun shots and saw between 12 to 15 suspects on the scene who fled when he shot back.

“No cash was stolen during the incident. The driver of the armoured vehicle was fatally wounded before the suspects fled the scene in a double cab Toyota Hilux bakkie,” Sekgotodi said.

Sibiya made his first appearance at the Kabokweni magistrate’s court on Thursday and was remanded in custody until next Friday when he is expected to apply for bail.

TimesLIVE