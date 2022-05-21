Cape Road accident results in 15 people hospitalised

Fifteen people are being attended to in several Gqeberha hospitals following an accident on the intersection of Papenkuils Street and Cape Road on Saturday evening.

At about 6pm on Saturday a collision between a Toyota Quantum and a Toyota Hilux occurred at corner of busy intersection shortly after loadshedding hit the Linton Grange area.

When The Herald arrived at the scene the street was lit up with red and blue lights as various emergency services including paramedics, firefighters, police and traffic officials attended to the scence.

A small crowd gathered around the wrecked Quantum which lay on the side of the road surrounded by debris and fragments of shattered glass.