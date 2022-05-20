Twenty cops storm taxi boss’s home in 3am raid
Businessman ‘traumatised and humiliated’ after police burst into Kamma Park home
A taxi boss who hired private security to guard him at his Kamma Park home due to whispers of threats against his life, was awoken by almost two dozen heavily armed police officers at 3am on Thursday who proceeded to kick down his front door and allegedly even shot at his dog.
Gqeberha businessman Lonwabo “Fofo” Jacobs said the incident, which drew the attention of his neighbours in the otherwise quiet suburb, had left him traumatised and humiliated...
