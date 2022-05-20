Stellenbosch University student accused of rape out on R1,000 bail

A University of Stellenbosch student charged with two counts of rape appeared in the Stellenbosch magistrate's court on Thursday.

The court set his bail at R1,000 with conditions that he must not be in contact with the complainant, said National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila.

His case was postponed to June 29 for further investigation.

The university said on Thursday that it would suspend the student from his residence after the alleged rape of a student on campus, pending the outcome of internal and criminal investigations.

The university said the alleged perpetrator was arrested on Wednesday.

“It must be noted that this is now a criminal matter and the law will run its course,” it said.

