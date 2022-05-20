×

News

Police seek dead man’s next of kin

By Herald Reporter - 20 May 2022
The man was found dead in Lindsay Road, Korsten, on Friday morning
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

Algoa Park police are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the next of kin of a man found dead in Lindsay Road, Korsten, on Friday morning.

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said police had responded to a report about a man’s body lying in the street.

“The man, aged between 35 and 40, was found lying on stairs next to a building, with no visible injuries.

“He had bandages around his head and legs, and he was wearing checked boxer shorts with  an overall top.

“The cause of death is unknown and an inquest is under investigation,” she said.

Anyone who can assist in tracing the family of the man or may be able to identify him can contact SAPS Algoa Park on 082-413-5488 or Crime Stop on 086-001-0111 or report to the nearest police station.

All information received will be treated as confidential and callers can opt to remain anonymous.

