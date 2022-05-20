Police arrest four after mother and children hijacked

Four men were arrested after police spotted them with a hijacked vehicle in KwaMagxaki during patrols on Thursday night.

The vehicle, a white Ford Ikon, had been hijacked from a 47-year-old woman when she was driving in New Brighton with her two children earlier on Thursday evening.

Police spokesperson Captain Gerda Swart said when the Kariega K9 members saw the vehicle, they had followed it from a distance and tested the registration number as they believed it had been hijacked earlier in the evening.

“Upon confirmation, they found four male occupants aged between 18 and 29 and arrested them on a charge of hijacking.”

She said the owner and her two children had been searching for a house in Kwaza Street at about 5pm when unknown men approached them.

One of the men forcefully opened the driver’s door and ordered the mother and her children to get out of the vehicle.

“The suspects also threatened the woman and assaulted her as she was hesitant to climb out of the vehicle.

“The suspects then took her keys and drove off with the vehicle.”

A case of hijacking was opened at the New Brighton police station soon afterwards.

“Detectives from the vehicle crime identification Unit are investigating a case of hijacking and the possibility of suspects being linked to other serious crimes in Nelson Mandela Bay.”

The four suspects are due to appear in the New Brighton magistrate’s court on Monday.

HeraldLIVE