Notorious criminal testifies against friend in murder case

Court reporter



One of Gqeberha’s most notorious criminals, behind a spate of robberies as well as the murders of new mother Kelly Bain and elderly residents Ann Ferreira and Anne Smit, found himself on the other side of the dock on Thursday, when he testified against his co-accused.



Sizwe Jika, who is already serving multiple life sentences for his reign of terror, testified against his friend in the city’s regional court on Thursday...