KZN floods led to 30,000 job losses or interruptions, says Zikalala

About 30,000 employees across the manufacturing industry are out of work because of the KwaZulu-Natal floods last month that killed 448 people.

This is according to premier Sihle Zikalala.

“This means that employees could be without pay for about three months,” said Zikalala. “If you say jobs we mean that they are people who have not been able to go back to work as their companies have not yet reopened,” he added.

Zikalala was briefing the media on the latest developments as the province continues with mop-up operations.

One of the hardest hit manufacturing plants was car manufacturer Toyota.

Zikalala said the damage to the Toyota plant in Isipingo, south of Durban, had resulted in operations halting.