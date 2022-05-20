Girl, 11, retrieves brother’s body from pool
Two families devastated after five-year-old drowns in Bluewater Bay
A family is preparing to bury their five-year-old son on Friday after a play date turned tragic when the little boy tried to get his ball from the swimming pool, fell in and drowned.
His 11-year-old sister retrieved his body from the bottom of the pool and bravely tried to perform CPR, but it was too late...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.