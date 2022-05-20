Girl, 11, retrieves brother’s body from pool

Two families devastated after five-year-old drowns in Bluewater Bay

Premium Zamandulo Malonde

Features reporter



A family is preparing to bury their five-year-old son on Friday after a play date turned tragic when the little boy tried to get his ball from the swimming pool, fell in and drowned.



His 11-year-old sister retrieved his body from the bottom of the pool and bravely tried to perform CPR, but it was too late...