Court dismisses bid to strike out Terblanche’s latest evidence

Premium Devon Koen

Court reporter



Alleged wife killer Arnold Terblanche won a small victory on Friday when a Gqeberha magistrate dismissed the state’s application to strike out certain information contained in a responding affidavit in support of his latest bail application.



Magistrate Kriban Pillay said bail applications were unique because the court was allowed a certain degree of flexibility...