'We were praying for his recovery': Tributes pour in for former Johannesburg mayor Mpho Moerane
Tributes have poured in for former Johannesburg mayor Mpho Moerane.
The ANC leader died on Wednesday, a week after being in a car crash. He had been in the Netcare Milpark Hospital where he remained unconscious until his death.
Moerane was brought in to fill Jolidee Matongo’s position after the latter’s death in a car accident in September 2021.
He occupied the mayoral seat until last year’s local government elections, which saw the ANC lose the metro to the DA.
President Cyril Ramaphosa hailed Moerane’s leadership in the metro and within the ANC.
“This is a sad day for Johannesburg and for the nation, as we mourn the passing of a vibrant, young leader. Mpho Moerane was an entrepreneurial, multi-skilled leader who placed his talents and creative energy at the disposal of the citizens of Johannesburg.
“We will miss his contribution to his political home, the ANC, and to the development of Johannesburg as one of our country’s and continent’s most important economic and cultural centres,” said Ramaphosa.
Many, including current Johannesburg mayor Mpho Phalatse, have conveyed heartfelt condolences to Moerane’s family.
This is a time of collective mourning for the City and beyond.— Executive Mayor Mpho Phalatse (@mphophalatse1) May 18, 2022
Robala ka khotso, Bitso.
May the soul of former Joburg Mayor Cde Mpho Moerane Rest In Peace.— Kwena Molekwa #RipKhulekaniNzima #RipKgomotso 🇿🇦 (@Ruraltarain_2) May 18, 2022
Strength to the Moerane Family & Friends! 🙏🕯✊🇿🇦#RIPMphoMoerane
Condolences to the family, friends & colleagues of the Former Mayor of Joburg #MphoMoerane 🕊🕊🕯🕯#RIPMphoMoerane— Tumi Sole (@tumisole) May 18, 2022
I am saddened to learn of Cde Mpho Moerane’s passing. When I visited him in hospital I had hoped that he would recover & return to serving the people of Johannesburg with the commitment & energy he has always displayed. Heartfelt condolences to his wife Fikile & the children. pic.twitter.com/kLUM5YWfAT— David Makhura (@David_Makhura) May 18, 2022
My hearfelt sympathy to the family and all the comrades of comrade #MphoMoerane who so tragically passed away this evening. My His Soul Rest In Peace 🙏🏾, pic.twitter.com/mxUO304YGT— Carl Niehaus (@niehaus_carl) May 18, 2022
I am deeply saddened by this untimely passing of Comrade Mpho Moerane. We were really praying for his recovery. Our deepest condolences to his family and the extended family he built within our movement. May his soul Rest In Peace.— Dr Dlamini Zuma (@DlaminiZuma) May 18, 2022
My sincere condolences to the family,friends and @CityofJoburgZA on the untimely passing of former Mayor Mpho Moerane. Rest in Peace my brother. pic.twitter.com/NuLNKVPuo4— Bongani Baloyi (PAPA ACTION) (@BonganiBaloyiBB) May 18, 2022
The death of former JHB mayor Mpho Moerane is really devastating. More painful is that his predecessor, Jolidee Matongo died in a car accident as well in September last year. That had been preceded by the passing on of another mayor Geoff Makhubo in July last year. Really sad!!!— mzwandile mbeje (@mzwaimbeje) May 18, 2022
