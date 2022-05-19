'We were praying for his recovery': Tributes pour in for former Johannesburg mayor Mpho Moerane

Tributes have poured in for former Johannesburg mayor Mpho Moerane.

The ANC leader died on Wednesday, a week after being in a car crash. He had been in the Netcare Milpark Hospital where he remained unconscious until his death.

Moerane was brought in to fill Jolidee Matongo’s position after the latter’s death in a car accident in September 2021.

He occupied the mayoral seat until last year’s local government elections, which saw the ANC lose the metro to the DA.