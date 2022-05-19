WATCH | 'We were scared for him': Uncle of Babalo Ndwayana asks for space as students prepare to march
Cosas and EFF have planned protest marches at the Stellenbosch University campus on Thursday
Students affiliated to Cosas and the EFF are planning to march in Stellenbosch on Thursday as calls for the expulsion of the urinating student grow.
On Wednesday the family of Babalo Ndwayana arrived in the Western Cape to accompany him home to Mdantsane in the Eastern Cape.
Ndwayana recorded a white student, since identified as Theuns du Toit, urinating on his belongings in his residence room at Huis Marais.
On Wednesday, Ndwayana opened a criminal case against Du Toit over the incident.
Ndwayana's uncle, Anele Mnyondo, met leaders of the ANC in the province and said the family was shocked by the incident.
“We were angry. We were scared for him. He had just come from the Eastern Cape and it was the first time coming over here (to the Western Cape). So for him to encounter such a crime, I would say crime in a sense because it is quite uncomfortable for the family,” Mnyondo said.
Mnyondo said the family had asked him to come and offer support to the first-year student.
“I was sent by the family to give him support. We are asking that we can give him some space in the meantime because he needs to recover from all of this.”
Meanwhile students are expected to protest on Thursday after calls for Du Toit to be expelled from the university. Student bodies have asked the university to examine racism on campus more holistically.
A Change.Org petition requesting Du Toit's expulsion had garnered more than 99,000 votes by Thursday morning.
