WATCH LIVE | Deborah Fraser’s life remembered at memorial service

Mourners are gathered at the House of Treasures Ministries in Rispark, Johannesburg South, to celebrate the life of gospel star Deborah Fraser.

The star died on Sunday surrounded by loved ones after a short illness.

Friends and family are set to speak at the memorial.

She will be buried in her home province of KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday. A funeral service at The Station Venue in Durban will start at 9am, followed by a gravesite ceremony at Lala Kahle Cemetery in Hillcrest.

Deborah won several awards and released 13 albums in a career spanning more than three-and-a-half decades.

She was born in KwaMashu, KwaZulu-Natal and moved to Johannesburg to pursue her music career in 1986.