WATCH LIVE | Deborah Fraser’s life remembered at memorial service
Mourners are gathered at the House of Treasures Ministries in Rispark, Johannesburg South, to celebrate the life of gospel star Deborah Fraser.
The star died on Sunday surrounded by loved ones after a short illness.
Friends and family are set to speak at the memorial.
She will be buried in her home province of KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday. A funeral service at The Station Venue in Durban will start at 9am, followed by a gravesite ceremony at Lala Kahle Cemetery in Hillcrest.
Deborah won several awards and released 13 albums in a career spanning more than three-and-a-half decades.
She was born in KwaMashu, KwaZulu-Natal and moved to Johannesburg to pursue her music career in 1986.
She worked with several SA and international musical icons, including Hugh Masekela, Caiphus Semenya, Jon Secada, Letta Mbulu, Jonas Gwangwa, Yvonne Chaka Chaka, Cyndi Lauper and Brenda Fassie.
She was set to release a new album this year after finishing recording in March.
The star fell ill on the way to a gig earlier this year and was hospitalised.
“I was unconscious, even the artists that came there said I should be transported to hospital,” a wheelchair-bound Deborah told TshisaLIVE a few weeks ago.
The star was set to go into rehabilitation before her death,
“I still cannot walk. I think it’s because I was in bed for a long time, but I don’t know for sure. It’s stressful to live a life you’re not used to. I’m asking for love, I’m asking for prayers.”
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.