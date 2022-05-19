Plett soccer club flies high under new ownership

With new recruits and success, businessman eyes promotion to ABC Motsepe League

Premium Naziziphiwo Buso

Garden Route reporter



A local soccer club on the brink of collapse was bought by a Plettenberg Bay businessman who has already managed to turn around the club’s fortunes.



The Oriented Birds Football Club, which was established in 2006, now has its own clubhouse in the Garden Route with players recruited from as far as East London, Qonce, Kariega and Gqeberha. ..