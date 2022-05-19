×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Plett soccer club flies high under new ownership

With new recruits and success, businessman eyes promotion to ABC Motsepe League

Premium
Naziziphiwo Buso
Garden Route reporter
19 May 2022

A local soccer club on the brink of collapse was bought by a Plettenberg Bay businessman who has already managed to turn around the club’s fortunes.

The Oriented Birds Football Club, which was established in 2006, now has its own clubhouse in the Garden Route with players recruited from as far as East London, Qonce, Kariega and Gqeberha. ..

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

Police trainees ‘put through hell’
Forensic reports still outstanding in Zandile Mafe parliament fire case

Most Read