Metro Police celebrate five years of service with colourful parade
Providing dignity to the less fortunate and assisting abused men and women were some of the highlights shared as the Nelson Mandela Bay Metro Police celebrated five years of service in the city on Wednesday.
And while they have had many successes, they have not been without their fair share of challenges...
