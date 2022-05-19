×

News

George area plagued by several flare-ups

Naziziphiwo Buso
Garden Route reporter
19 May 2022

George fire and rescue services were inundated with calls for assistance after at least five flare-ups were reported on Wednesday.

Municipal spokesperson Ntobeko Mangqwengqwe said fires had broken out in Ring Road, behind Groenkloof, in  Zone 1, near the George Dam as well as in New Dawn Park, Saasveld Road and John Street. ..

