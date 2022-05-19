George area plagued by several flare-ups
George fire and rescue services were inundated with calls for assistance after at least five flare-ups were reported on Wednesday.
Municipal spokesperson Ntobeko Mangqwengqwe said fires had broken out in Ring Road, behind Groenkloof, in Zone 1, near the George Dam as well as in New Dawn Park, Saasveld Road and John Street. ..
