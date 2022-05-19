Delayed phone call not enough, says father of Stellenbosch student

“I did receive a call from the boy's father trying to plead his son's case as any parent would.

“There are certain forces who are driving their agenda and perpetuating false information.

“I do not have plans to meet with the Du Toits although they would love for that to happen. I'm very much committed to seeing this fight through to the end.

“If I come out of this with anything [it should] be the dignity of my child restored and the perpetrator facing what's due to them. I will not waiver nor yield in my quest to seek justice.”

In an earlier interview with Netwerk24, Rudi du Toit said he hoped to reconcile with Kaduka: “As parents we are prepared to walk a path together to achieve reconciliation and clear up the matter in a beautiful way.”

But Kaduka said he wants the law to run its course. “My only involvement would be to ask to have a meeting with the university and get a commitment from them that they will deal with this speedily and decisively and go to the police station and enquire how far they are with their investigation.

“What is holding them back from making an arrest?”

The race drama overshadowed Wednesday night’s inauguration of new university chancellor Edwin Cameron, a former Constitutional Court justice.

In his address, Cameron said the incident made him feel deeply ashamed. “I was grief-stricken, ashamed as a man, and as a white man, that things like that can still happen. But it also spurred me to a new resolution that we can do better,” Cameron said at the event.

TimesLIVE