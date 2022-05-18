West Rand municipality fined for not managing untreated wastewater

The Randfontein magistrate's court on Tuesday fined the Rand West City local municipality R10m for contravening the national environmental management Act (Nema).

However, R7m of the fine was suspended for five years on condition that the municipality is not convicted of further offences in terms of the Nema.

The municipality entered into a plea and sentence agreement with the state. It pleaded guilty to failure to comply with the provisions of the water use licence and failure to manage the untreated waste water from spilling into water resources in the area including Elandsvleispruit and Rietspruit.

The National Prosecuting Authority said poor operation and maintenance of the Rand Waste Water Treatment Works plant placed the environment, human and animal life in harm's way after spillage was found containing high amounts of E. coli, faecal coliform and suspended solids.

Matiam van Vuuren, AfriForum chairperson of the Randfontein branch, reported the spillage to the police after several complaints lodged by farmers in the municipality.

Van Vuuren also reported the spillage to the department of water & sanitation (DWS).

Despite interventions from DWS, including financial support to assist the municipality to refurbish the waste water treatment works plant so as to remedy the situation, the plant remained unmaintained and without the necessary repairs.

AfriForum said Tuesday’s outcome was its first success with such complaints.

It said both AfriForum and government’s Green Drop reports show that only 22 (2.3%) of 850 sewage treatment plants comply with the Green Drop standards.

“This ruling and the process that has been followed to make this a reality, is part of our strategy to hold municipalities and more specifically municipal managers accountable to ensure that there are consequences for the mismanagement that prevails in many municipalities,” said Morné Mostert, manager of local government affairs at AfriForum.

TimesLIVE