WATCH | Stellenbosch rector Wim de Villiers condemns racist incident

Stellenbosch University rector and vice-chancellor Wim de Villiers has strongly condemned the “destructive and hurtful” racist incident at the campus involving a white student who urinated over a black student’s desk and laptop.

“I also personally strongly condemn the destructive, hurtful and racist incident that was captured on a cellphone video in the Huis Marais residence on the Stellenbosch University campus,” De Villiers said in a video posted by the university on YouTube.

“Human dignity is non-negotiable and must be respected, upheld and restored when affected.”