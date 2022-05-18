Terblanche’s renewed bail application bogged down in legal technicalities

By Devon Koen

It has become a question of who knows the law best in the bail application of alleged wife killer Arnold Terblanche as the defence and state continued to argue the matter in the magistrate's court in Gqeberha.



Terblanche’s attorney, Alwyn Griebenow, asked the court on Wednesday to make a decision on whether to allow the application brought by the state before he would argue the matter any further...