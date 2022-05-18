Supply shortage inflates prices of used Toyota Hilux models to nearly R1m

There are still dealers selling low-mileage or demo Hiluxes for close to their recommended retail prices, but these deals may not last as the stock shortage continues. With the flood-damaged factory to stay closed for weeks if not months while repairs are effected, supplies of the Hilux and other locally built Toyotas are set to worsen.

There are still some new Hiluxes available, but customers won’t necessarily get the specification they’re looking for. An Edenvale dealer contacted by Motor News had only three new Hiluxes left, all of them 4x2 manuals, though they were being sold for the recommended retail price of R730,000.

The popular Corolla Cross, Corolla Quest and Fortuner — all built at Prospecton — are also in short supply and seeing large markups on secondhand models. An example is the Corolla Cross 1.8 XR which sells for R438,200 new, with some dealers — both independent outlets and official Toyota retailers — advertising low-mileage used examples for up to R560,000. We enquired about the used R560,000 Corolla Cross and the dealer said it was sold, revealing that some buyers are willing to pay high premiums rather than wait months for their new Toyota to arrive, or switch to another brand.

The Corolla Quest, popular with ride-hailing services, is selling secondhand for up to R420,000 for a 1.8 Prestige automatic model — the official retail price is R350,100.

Low-mileage Fortuner 2.8 GD-6 4x4 VX SUVs are being advertised for up to R880,000 versus the new price of R795,400.

Toyota SA hasn’t announced when its factory will reopen but it’s unlikely to be within the next few weeks due to the severity of the damage caused by the devastating floods that hit KwaZulu-Natal in April.