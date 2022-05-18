×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Stolen car found at house in KwaMagxaki

By Herald Reporter - 18 May 2022
Kariega police arrested a 36-year-old man for the possession of a suspected stolen Ford Laser in KwaMagxaki
STOLEN VEHICLE: Kariega police arrested a 36-year-old man for the possession of a suspected stolen Ford Laser in KwaMagxaki
Image: Supplied

A 36-year-old KwaMagxaki man was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle on Tuesday. 

A blue Ford Laser was reported stolen at 4.30am on Tuesday and an active tracker signal directed Kariega K9 members to an address in KwaMagxaki, where a vehicle parked inside a garage was seized about two hours later.  

A man at the house was arrested for possession of stolen property.

The suspect will appear in the KwaNobuhle Magistrate’s Court this week.

HeraldLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Police trainees ‘put through hell’
Forensic reports still outstanding in Zandile Mafe parliament fire case

Most Read