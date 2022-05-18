Stolen car found at house in KwaMagxaki

A 36-year-old KwaMagxaki man was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle on Tuesday.

A blue Ford Laser was reported stolen at 4.30am on Tuesday and an active tracker signal directed Kariega K9 members to an address in KwaMagxaki, where a vehicle parked inside a garage was seized about two hours later.

A man at the house was arrested for possession of stolen property.

The suspect will appear in the KwaNobuhle Magistrate’s Court this week.

HeraldLIVE