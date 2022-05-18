Snow, rain and wind on the cards for the next few days

The SA Weather Service on Tuesday said most of country should brace itself for cold weather from Thursday to Saturday.

Snow, rain and wind is predicted.

“A steep upper-air trough system will develop into a cut-off low pressure system over the northwestern interior of the country by Friday. Widespread rainfall can be expected over the southern and central parts of the country from Thursday onwards, with light snowfalls likely over the mountainous, high-lying areas of the Western and Eastern Cape, spreading to the Lesotho Drakensberg regions by the weekend, where heavier falls are anticipated. Light snowfalls can also be expected over the high-lying ground of southeastern and eastern Free State,” the weather bureau said.

The drought-stricken Eastern Cape province would get some much-needed rain: about 25mm-35mm could be expected in a 24-hour cycle.

“Moreover, there is the possibility of isolated severe storms, accompanied by strong winds and large amounts of small hail over the central and eastern interior. SAWS will issue detailed radar-based warnings in this regard, should the need arise,” it said.