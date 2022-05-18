Skills centre suffers R100,000 in damages due to vandals
The Ray Mhlaba Skills Training Centre in Glendinningvale has once again been vandalised — and over the past 16 days they have suffered damage to the tune of about R100,000.
Project director Caroline Ferreira said the theft of copper piping had also resulted in a great deal of water being wasted, which was a huge concern given Nelson Mandela Bay’s current water crisis..
