SAPS general to be prosecuted for ‘humiliating’ policewoman in front of recruits

A police general is to be prosecuted on charges of crimen injuria for allegedly making derogatory statements in 2016 about a female officer's attire, weight and skin colour in front of new recruits.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) decided to prosecute the general after intervention by AfriForum’s private prosecution unit.

Capt Riana Stander, 53, and other officials were allegedly humiliated in November 2016 when the general visited the police academy in Oudtshoorn and made remarks about their appearance.

AfriForum said on Tuesday that Stander and others were instructed to stand on a stage when the alleged comments were made, to the applause and cheers of about 450 recruits.

Stander opened a case docket in November 2016.

According to AfriForum's advocate Phyllis Vorster, Stander was declared medically unfit to serve and is no longer employed by SAPS, largely due to trauma and stress that followed the incident.