Property forfeited to state due to be auctioned

A vehicle, property and cash confiscated by the police during separate incidents in Nelson Mandela Bay have been forfeited to the state.

In March, police were tipped off about a white Nissan NP200 bakkie with an armed man travelling on the N2 freeway towards Gqeberha.

He was said to be transporting drugs.

The vehicle was spotted in Kinkelbos and followed to where it was finally brought to a stop.

Provincial Hawks spokesperson Captain Yolisa Mgolodela said there was one person inside the vehicle.

“On searching the vehicle, two firearms with ammunition and a box containing tik was seized,” Mgolodela said.

“The driver was arrested for the possession of drugs and the illegal possession of firearms.”

In an earlier incident in January, members of the anti-gang unit in Gqeberha received information about drug dealing at a house in Schauderville.

According to Mgolodela, the house was searched and 608 mandrax tablets, tik and Cat were seized.

Three unlicensed firearms with ammunition and more than R15,000 in cash were also seized.

The occupants managed to escape.

In another incident in January, a G4S Security van was robbed at gunpoint at a supermarket in Gqeberha. One guard was killed.

“It was estimated that 19 suspects were involved. Only one was arrested.

“Cash and three firearms were stolen during the ordeal.”

Mgolodela said information was received that R18,000 of the stolen money had ended up in an account belonging to the girlfriend of one of the suspects.

“The money was accordingly seized and paid back to G4S.”

In yet another incident, after a number of successful drug buyers were witnesses, payment of more than R282,000 was seized during Operation Damage by the Serious Organised Crime Investigation team of the Hawks and paid to the Criminal Asset Recovery Account.

“Property used as instrumentality in the commission of crime worth more than R900,000 will be auctioned in due course,” Mgolodela said.

