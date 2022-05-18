Nelson Mandela Bay snubs Treasury drought support

Water experts withdrawn after mayor fails to reply to deputy finance minister as day zero looms

Premium By Michael Kimberley -

The National Treasury has withdrawn a high-level water team dispatched to Nelson Mandela Bay and other support to reinforce efforts to stave off day zero after mayor Eugene Johnson “snubbed” deputy finance minister David Masondo.



This comes as dams are almost dry and will leave more than 100 areas across the city without water when they become empty in a few weeks’ time...