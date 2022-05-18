Nelson Mandela Bay snubs Treasury drought support
Water experts withdrawn after mayor fails to reply to deputy finance minister as day zero looms
The National Treasury has withdrawn a high-level water team dispatched to Nelson Mandela Bay and other support to reinforce efforts to stave off day zero after mayor Eugene Johnson “snubbed” deputy finance minister David Masondo.
This comes as dams are almost dry and will leave more than 100 areas across the city without water when they become empty in a few weeks’ time...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.