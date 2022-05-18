Giving pupils a second chance at bettering maths marks

About 60 grade 12 pupils at three Gqeberha schools have a chance of improving their maths marks and bettering their chances of getting into university thanks to an innovative programme.

The matric maths classes at Ethembeni Enrichment Centre in North End, Paterson High and St Thomas High — along with an additional 15 past pupils outside these schools who failed matric maths and are repeating the subject — now have access to Nelson Mandela University’s MobiTutorZA Academy.

This offers a broad range of teaching and learning resources through its structured programme, which is available both online and offline.

These resources include technology-blended lessons linked to the grade 12 curriculum, pupil support in several different languages, mobile-based assessments, feedback via Zoom and many other tools.

These have been tried and tested over the past 10 years by the university’s Govan Mbeki Mathematics Development Centre (GMMDC).

The method has proven to help push pupils’ marks up throughout the country, even over the past two Covid-19-affected years.

“The MobiTutorZA Academy programme integrates technology to support the teaching and learning of maths and is aimed at self-directed learning outside school hours,” the centre’s director, Prof Werner Olivier, said.

“It’s all about giving learners skills for the future and creating jobs for our young generation.”

Paterson High matric pupil Dylan Mintoor said. “I’m so happy and excited that we’ve been given the chance to make use of all these wonderful resources.

“Not a lot of schools have these opportunities.

“I’m also aware that we have a two-year gap in content [because of the Covid-19 pandemic] and I know that with these resources, we will be able to fill those gaps and make everyone proud at the end of the year.”

St Thomas High pupil Siphosethu Ncudu said: “The programme will give us the tools to expand our knowledge, and to get the future we want, and the careers we are going for.”

Isuzu Motors donated generously towards the programme.

Isuzu Motors SA’s department executive of corporate and public affairs, Mandlakazi Sigcawu, said the company was excited to invest in the future of these pupils.

“Investing in someone’s future is one of the greatest things you can do.

“We are also really happy to be able to give young people a second chance,” Sigcawu said.

“SA is facing the challenge of unemployment, and there are a high number of people that are depressed, especially among the youth.

“So, I think it is important that we do afford [people] those second chances.

“And it’s great that there are skilled individuals, teachers and professionals willing to plough back into the community, by doing something great like this for students.”

Individuals and schools can subscribe to the MobiTutorZA Academy.

For more information, WhatsApp 064-044-0717 or email mobitutorza@gmail.com

