Gail Road now open after early morning protest action

Gqeberha police have confirmed that early morning protest action disrupting traffic in Barcelona on Wednesday has been cleared.

While the reasons for the protest action, which saw the upper part of Gail Road, near Malabar, closed to traffic earlier in the morning remain sketchy, the situation has since been resolved.

In a video clip circulating on social media, a number of cars could be seen parked around rubble placed in the middle of the road with people milling around.

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said Gelvandale police had monitored the situation before a local ward councillor addressed the protesters.

“Those who participated in the protest dispersed and the road is cleared,” Janse van Rensburg said.

