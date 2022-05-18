×

News

Former boyfriend arrested for murder of woman and her son

By TimesLIVE - 18 May 2022
A suspect has been arrested in Viljoenskroon after the murder of his former girlfriend and her son on Saturday. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/scanrail

A 30-year-old suspect was arrested on Tuesday after a double murder committed in Viljoenskroon, in the Free State, in the early hours of Saturday.

The suspect went to his former girlfriend’s house at about 3.55am. On arrival, he allegedly fatally stabbed her and hit her son with a hammer on the head, said police spokesperson Capt Malebo Khosana.

The suspect and paramedics who were called to the scene declared both the mother and her 14-year-old son dead.

The suspect will appear in the Viljoenskroon magistrate’s court on Wednesday.

TimesLIVE

 

