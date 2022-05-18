Emotions run high as long-lost siblings reconnect after seven years

Premium By Roslyn Baatjies -

Marinda Ingram spent almost seven years scouring the internet in search of her brother, but a newspaper article provided the missing link which reconnected the siblings, who live 1,000km apart.



When The Herald published the story in April of Bay amputee Dennis Ingram’s plight after his wheelchair was stolen, the homeless 62-year-old did not have the faintest idea it would put him back in touch with his only surviving sibling, who lives in Umkomaas in Kwazulu-Natal...