Critical conversation to be held on ethical leadership

Leading SA businesswoman Dr Gloria Serobe and Anglican Archbishop Thabo Makgoba will set the tone for a critical conversation around ethical leadership at Nelson Mandela University (NMU) this week.

The inaugural NMU Archbishop Thabo Makgoba Development Trust Lecture is hosted by the faculty of humanities and will take the form of a dialogue between Serobe and young scholars in the department to allow for substantive intergenerational interaction in unpacking leadership challenges and possible solutions.

The hybrid event takes place from 4.30pm to 6.30pm on Thursday.

Serobe, who will be anchoring the programme, is an advocate of social equity, fairness, justice and equality, and is deeply committed to building a stronger economy for SA through value-based leadership.

Serobe’s business acumen coupled with her unflinching integrity has seen her receive many accolades, making the NMU 2021 honorary doctorate recipient an ideal choice for this inaugural lecture.

The Anglican archbishop and his family will also be in attendance, along with the university’s vice-chancellor, Prof Sibongile Muthwa.

“As NMU, we are privileged to be able to host this critical conversation on ethical leadership and women in leadership from a scholarly perspective.

“We’re expecting invigorating intergenerational conversations, and these challenge us to think critically about the value and relevance of our academic activities to social institutions,” Prof Pamela Maseko, executive dean of the faculty of humanities, said.

Apart from the annual lecture, the Archbishop Thabo Makgoba Development Trust has funded a prize for a final-year student in the department of public administration and leadership whose essay best embodies the principles of value-based leadership.

