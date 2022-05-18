Covid cases continue to climb in Nelson Mandela Metro

After a few months of lower Covid-19 infection rates reported in the Eastern Cape, the number of active cases has shown an upward trajectory.

According to the latest statistics supplied by the Eastern Cape department of health, the number of new cases reported in the province stands at 561 as of Wednesday.

This is a sharp increase compared with the 119 new cases reported on Tuesday.

The number of active Covid-19 cases in the province was 3,912 compared with 3,844 cases the previous day.

In Nelson Mandela Bay, unofficial figures indicated the number of active cases in the city stood at 2,012 on Wednesday, an increase of 30% week on week.

Delays with the testing process and people who are hesitant to be tested could mean that the actual numbers are much higher.

Health department figures show the metro is still the front-runner when it comes to the number of confirmed cases (122,576) in the province.

To date, 4,920 people in the metro have died due to Covid-19 complications.

Five of these deaths were recorded in the metro on Tuesday.

The metro also took the lead when it came to the number of people admitted to hospitals in the province.

Of the 213 patients admitted to various hospitals in the province, 128 are in hospitals across the metro.

Figures show that seven patients have been admitted to hospitals in the city in the past 24 hours and 84 in the last seven days.