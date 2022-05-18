Cape gannets hit by oil pollution
Treatment of juveniles from Bird Island highlights ongoing problem of chronic spills
Oil pollution continues to be a chronic marine conservation problem in Algoa Bay and though the endangered African penguin is most at risk, other seabirds are affected too.
SA Foundation for the Conservation of Coastal Birds (Sanccob) conservation manager Nicky Stander said on Tuesday the foundation’s Eastern Cape station at Cape Recife centre was treating three oil-affected Cape gannets...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.