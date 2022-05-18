Cape gannets hit by oil pollution

Treatment of juveniles from Bird Island highlights ongoing problem of chronic spills

Premium By Guy Rogers -

Oil pollution continues to be a chronic marine conservation problem in Algoa Bay and though the endangered African penguin is most at risk, other seabirds are affected too.



SA Foundation for the Conservation of Coastal Birds (Sanccob) conservation manager Nicky Stander said on Tuesday the foundation’s Eastern Cape station at Cape Recife centre was treating three oil-affected Cape gannets...