Calls for Miss SA finalist to withdraw over defence of rape accused

Gqeberha’s Thulani Ndzotyana accused of being apologist and enabler following charges against Pumas rugby player

Zamandulo Malonde
Features reporter
18 May 2022

Social media users have called for a Miss SA finalist from Gqeberha to withdraw from the pageant.

This follows claims she was dating and came to the defence of Pumas rugby player Khwezi Mafu when a 15-year-old girl accused him of rape in 2018...

