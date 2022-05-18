Big dreams really do come true at Cape Recife School

First woman principal takes reins after 32 years’ service as a teacher

Lynn Spence

Senior Reporter



There is a new sheriff at Cape Recife School and she has made history by becoming the first woman principal to run the special-needs school in 65 years.



Erica Maritz, 58, took over the reins as acting principal in January after the retirement of the former head, Jacques Hugo, at the end of 2021...