WATCH | Traffic authority identifies truck filmed weaving recklessly on freeway

The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) said it was investigating the case involving a speeding truck that went viral on video at the weekend.

The truck is shown driving at what seems to be high speeds and overtaking recklessly and negligently down a hill.

The video was shot by a motorist who was driving behind the truck.

In the 92-second clip, the motorist caught footage of how the truck almost hit oncoming traffic and scraped the side of a trailer that was being pulled by a van as he manipulated bends at high speeds.

He did not immediately stop after that incident.