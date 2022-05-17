WATCH | Traffic authority identifies truck filmed weaving recklessly on freeway
The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) said it was investigating the case involving a speeding truck that went viral on video at the weekend.
The truck is shown driving at what seems to be high speeds and overtaking recklessly and negligently down a hill.
The video was shot by a motorist who was driving behind the truck.
In the 92-second clip, the motorist caught footage of how the truck almost hit oncoming traffic and scraped the side of a trailer that was being pulled by a van as he manipulated bends at high speeds.
He did not immediately stop after that incident.
Crazed Drunk Truck Driver!!! Almost taking out a number of vehiclesPosted by NAC on Sunday, May 15, 2022
“The truck operator has been identified and investigators will be interviewing him to ascertain facts about the incident. More information will be shared once the investigation has been completed,” RTMC spokesperson Simon Zwane said on Monday.
Unconfirmed reports stated that the driver claimed to have been driving like that because the brakes on his truck had failed.
TimesLIVE
