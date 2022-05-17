Truck driver who caused 2017 Machadodorp crash that killed 18 gets three years behind bars
The Mozambican truck driver who caused the 2017 horror crash that claimed the lives of 18 people outside Machadodorp in Mpumalanga has been sentenced to eight years’ imprisonment, five of which are suspended for four years.
This means his effective sentence is three years in prison.
The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) said on Monday the Middelburg regional court sentenced Sebastian Macuacua after a lengthy trial in which two crash investigators from the RTMC gave expert evidence for the state.
The crash occurred on July 4 2017 when a truck collided head-on with two minibus vehicles on the R541 outside Machadodorp.
The collision happened when the driver of the truck crossed the centreline and crashed into the two minibus vehicles which were travelling in the opposite direction. Ten people were also seriously injured.
Macuacua sustained no injuries and was arrested on the scene and charged with culpable homicide. Macuacua blamed the accident on one of the two taxi drivers.
RTMC spokesperson Simon Zwane said its crash investigation unit conducted an on-site investigation as well as a full mechanical investigation.
He said reports were completed and submitted to the police to form part of the case docket. Zwane said the evidence of the two RTMC investigators was found to be credible and led to the conviction of the accused.
“The RTMC would have liked to see a much harsher sentence considering the number of people who died and were injured in crash.
“It, however, welcomes the fact that the negligent driver will be spending time behind bars for failing to adhere to the rules of the road,” Zwane said.
Zwane said the sentence will send a message to other reckless drivers that they could spend time in prison for inconsiderate and negligent behaviour on the roads.
TimesLIVE